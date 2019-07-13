Quote of the day
“I thought he needed them. I don’t think it was his prescription, though. He needed to be a little bit better.” — Rangers pitcher Jesse Chavez (left), who offered his glasses to home plate umpire Rob Drake as he walked off the mound in the second inning of Texas’ 9-8 win over the Astros on Friday. It was unclear if Drake saw the offer by Chavez, who gave up six runs in 5ß innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.