Quote of the day
“Everybody [wants] their grade to be higher than what it is, but I haven’t played a game in the league yet, so I understand why it’s a 76.”
— Bulls rookie and former UNC standout Coby White, on his peers criticizing their ratings in the video game “NBA 2K20.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.