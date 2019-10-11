Quote of the day
“Cousins, I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball. For me, probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They’ve got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They have real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands.” — Eagles linebacker Zach Brown (left), calling out his ex-Redskins teammate and current Vikings quarterback ahead of Sunday’s Philadelphia-Minnesota matchup.
