Quote of the day

“I hate running. Only if I have to, but my job is to get the ball to the receivers, the tight ends, running backs. If I have to run, I’ll do it, but I’d rather just sit back and pass it. I like throwing touchdowns instead of running them.” — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who recorded 695 yards and five TDs on the ground in 2018, but has just one rushing TD this season.
