Quote of the day

“It’s surreal, for sure. ... I mean, he’s got me plenty of times. I’ve gotten him twice.” — Tigers catcher and Goochland High alum John Hicks (left), who hit the winning home run in the ninth inning off fellow Goochland alum Justin Verlander of the Astros in Detroit’s 2-1 victory Wednesday. Hicks also homered off Verlander last season. The Tigers won despite the Astros being more than a 5-1 favorite, making Wednesday’s victory one of the biggest betting-odds upsets in baseball history.

