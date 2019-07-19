Quote of the day
“He’s blown about eight saves against us over the last two years. I guess he was finally excited he got one. Whatever.” — Dodgers infielder Max Muncy (left) on Phillies closer Hector Neris, who celebrated his save in Thursday’s game with a fist pump, an expletive and a stare into the Los Angeles dugout. Officially, Neris is 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA and three blown saves in 11ª career innings vs. the Dodgers.
