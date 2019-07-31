Quote of the day
“We had to wear wetsuits and full masks and everything. We were supposed to be their enemies and we mainly just hissed on the show. It was a lot of fun.” — Bill Laimbeer, a former NBA star and current coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, recalling his season as a half-human, half-lizard creature on the TV hit “Land of the Lost” in 1974. Laimbeer was visited in Vegas by two former cast members Tuesday.
