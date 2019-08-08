Quote of the day
“There was obviously a little bit of a disagreement. I think this game was particularly tough. Almost nothing went our way. So I think that everybody was pretty frustrated, and those things, they tend to happen. Hopefully they don’t happen in front of everybody, but in this case, it kind of did.” — Orioles outfielder Mark Trumbo, who helped restrain teammate Chris Davis from going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout after Davis was removed in the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 14-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.