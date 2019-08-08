Quote of the day

“There was obviously a little bit of a disagreement. I think this game was particularly tough. Almost nothing went our way. So I think that everybody was pretty frustrated, and those things, they tend to happen. Hopefully they don’t happen in front of everybody, but in this case, it kind of did.” — Orioles outfielder Mark Trumbo, who helped restrain teammate Chris Davis from going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout after Davis was removed in the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 14-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

