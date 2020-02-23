Quote of the day
“I just found out we don’t have to come these other days. If I would have known that 15 years ago, I wouldn’t have been coming for a while now.” — Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, who reported to spring training on the final possible day on Saturday. He’s entering his 17th season in the league.
