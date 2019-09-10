Quote of the day

“It’s the same thing [the media] said about Randy Moss when we brought him in.”

— Patriots coach Bill Belichick, responding to possible disruptions that could be caused by Antonio Brown. Moss, who was acquired by New England in 2007, tallied an NFL-record 23 TD catches in his first year with the team, when the Patriots finished the regular season 16-0 but lost Super Bowl XLII to the Giants.

