Quote of the day
“It’s the same thing [the media] said about Randy Moss when we brought him in.”
— Patriots coach Bill Belichick, responding to possible disruptions that could be caused by Antonio Brown. Moss, who was acquired by New England in 2007, tallied an NFL-record 23 TD catches in his first year with the team, when the Patriots finished the regular season 16-0 but lost Super Bowl XLII to the Giants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.