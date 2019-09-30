Quote of the day

“You’re 0-4 and you’ve got two options: You can hang your head and feel sorry for yourself or you can come out and battle your [butt] off next week, which I know we will. It’s unfortunate. Nobody saw this coming, starting the season like this. I sure didn’t, but here we are. Reality has set in.” — Washington coach Jay Gruden (left) after the Redskins dropped to 0-4 with a 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

