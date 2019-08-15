Quote of the day
“It gets a little exhausting. Just every day you feel like … ‘If I miss this kick am I going to get cut? Are they going to trade for somebody else?’ It does get annoying, but I can’t control any of that.”
— Bears kicker Eddy Piniero, on the competition at kicker in Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.