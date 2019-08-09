Quote of the day
“They’ve been really [messing] around with us up there, taking advantage of the situation. Which, it is their right to do it, but it makes it hard. ... They’re ... totally dysfunctional. It’s that .... bad over there.” — Raiders owner Mark Davis (left), unloading on the Oakland A’s, who share a coliseum with the Raiders, who are hoping to move to Las Vegas next season. Later, Davis said, “I am not sorry for the things I said, but I am sorry for the way I said them.”
