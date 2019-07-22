Quote of the day
“I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That’s just real rap.” — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on being traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.
