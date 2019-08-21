Stat of the day

1: Rookie to hit multiple home runs off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in Kershaw’s career: Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette homered in the first and sixth innings against Kershaw on Tuesday night, but the host Dodgers won 16-3. Only six players of any experience level have homered more than once in a game off Kershaw.

