Stat of the day
1: Rookie to hit multiple home runs off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in Kershaw’s career: Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette homered in the first and sixth innings against Kershaw on Tuesday night, but the host Dodgers won 16-3. Only six players of any experience level have homered more than once in a game off Kershaw.
