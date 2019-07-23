Quote of the day
“If it had been depended on me, I wouldn’t have been traded. I always thought I could reverse the situation [in Memphis] and bring the team to the top. But, thank God, they ignored me.”
— Raptors center Marc Gasol (left), reflecting on the trade that brought him to Toronto and earned him an NBA title.
