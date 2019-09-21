Quote of the day

“Our first goal was to win the East and we did, and I think now that’s not good enough. I think our guys know they’re capable of a lot more than that. The goal now is the big prize. We feel like we have a team that can do that. ... I told the guys I feel like we knocked on the door last year. Now we’re going to try to kick that sucker in.” — Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, a former Richmond Braves skipper, after the Braves were victorious Friday to win the National League East for the second consecutive season.

