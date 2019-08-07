Quote of the day
“He plays with the Steelers. Our quarterback is Derek now. We don’t play with [Ben] Roethlisberger no more. We play with the Raiders. We play with Derek Carr.” — Former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, when asked by one of his sons, “Where’s Roethlisberger?” Brown was traded to Oakland in the offseason after a turbulent season in Pittsburgh. The son replied to Brown’s response: “Derek Carter?”
