Quote of the day

“Yeah, I was fine with it. I did a little double-take at first, but they were safe enough. I was more concerned with Joe’s first pitch than the hill sledding.”

Cubs president Theo Epstein, after several Cubs players and manager Joe Maddon took part in sledding down a grass hill in a cardboard box in Williamsport, Pa. Maddon also threw a ceremonial first pitch before a Little League World Series game that he bounced into the dirt.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription