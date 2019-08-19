Quote of the day
“Yeah, I was fine with it. I did a little double-take at first, but they were safe enough. I was more concerned with Joe’s first pitch than the hill sledding.”
Cubs president Theo Epstein, after several Cubs players and manager Joe Maddon took part in sledding down a grass hill in a cardboard box in Williamsport, Pa. Maddon also threw a ceremonial first pitch before a Little League World Series game that he bounced into the dirt.
