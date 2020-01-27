Quote of the day
“As soon as we come back from warm ups, I go puke. ... And then as soon as we’re walking out, I put my helmet on, and I headbutt a wall almost as hard as I can. I learned the first hit always hurts the most, so I get it out of the way, then there’s no first hit.” — 49ers tight end George Kittle, on his pre-game preparation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.