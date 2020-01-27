Quote of the day

“As soon as we come back from warm ups, I go puke. ... And then as soon as we’re walking out, I put my helmet on, and I headbutt a wall almost as hard as I can. I learned the first hit always hurts the most, so I get it out of the way, then there’s no first hit.” — 49ers tight end George Kittle, on his pre-game preparation.

Tags

Load comments

