Quote of the day
“The quarterbacks had a Movember mustache. And the original thought for me, do the handlebars because I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache, so I shaved it off because I didn’t deserve it.” — Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, who took the field with a Fu Manchu-style mustache Sunday in Denver. After a 24-19 loss that dropped the Browns’ record to 2-6, Mayfield shaved the mustache to a more traditional style.
