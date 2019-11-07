Quote of the day

“The quarterbacks had a Movember mustache. And the original thought for me, do the handlebars because I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache, so I shaved it off because I didn’t deserve it.” — Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, who took the field with a Fu Manchu-style mustache Sunday in Denver. After a 24-19 loss that dropped the Browns’ record to 2-6, Mayfield shaved the mustache to a more traditional style.

