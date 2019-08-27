Quote of the day

“We made all the right moves .... pretty much. Except for signing Robin. I don’t know about that one.”

— Bucks center Brook Lopez (left), on Milwaukee’s offseason and the signing of Robin Lopez, his twin brother.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription