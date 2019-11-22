Quote of the day
“That’s absurd to me. That doesn’t even make any sense.” — Giants running back Saquon Barkley, when asked if he should be shut down for the rest of the season after missing three games earlier with a high ankle sprain. New York is 2-8 this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.