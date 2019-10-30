Quote of the day
“Was I happy with that? No. We didn’t score points. That’s the dumbest question you could ask.” — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, when asked by a reporter Wednesday if he was happy with a drive that netted no points in a 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.