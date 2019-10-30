Quote of the day

“Was I happy with that? No. We didn’t score points. That’s the dumbest question you could ask.” — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, when asked by a reporter Wednesday if he was happy with a drive that netted no points in a 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

