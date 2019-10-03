Quote of the day
“Because, remember when everybody was talking [expletive] on Tiger Woods, like ‘Oh blah blah, blah blah this, blah blah that,’ and then he [expletive] came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”
— Rapper Cardi B after she announced that she would name her next album “Tiger Woods.”
