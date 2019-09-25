Quote of the day

“In the wise words of [head coach] Freddie Kitchens, ‘If you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter,’ and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason. So, it’s OK.” — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, responding to criticism from the former head coach Mayfield is “overrated.”

