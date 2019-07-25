Quote of the day

“Man, I couldn’t wait. I’ve been itching for a year. Just the fact that I was back out here, it’s a step. I think the next step’s going to be tomorrow and we have to put pads on and stuff like that. So, I’m going to take each and every day one day at a time ... but I feel good.” — Jets RB Le’Veon Bell, who sat out all last season during a contract dispute with the Steelers.

