Quote of the day

“I think dude is just, he plays the game a different way. A lot of female tendencies on the court. Flopping, throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game, and you just get tired of it at the end of the day. … His game is soft. He’s soft. That’s how he carries [himself]. It’s just very woman-like.” — Knicks forward Marcus Morris (left) talking about Jazz forward Jae Crowder after Wednesday’s loss when Morris started a brawl at the end of the game when he pushed Crowder to the floor. Knicks management said Morris’ remarks were “offensive and unacceptable” and “cannot be tolerated.” Morris was fined $35,000 by the NBA for his part in the brawl and apologized for what he said.

