Quote of the day
“Just do your job. ... We can’t have any loss of energy. We can’t have any lapses. We can’t lose our mind. It’s one of those things where it’s easier said than done. ... We have slight room for improvement. I’ll say that nicely.” — Jets coach Adam Gase (left), whose team blew a 16-0 lead on its way to a 17-16 loss to Buffalo in a season-opening game Sunday.
