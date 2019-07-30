Quote of the day

“This Nate Peterman guy is growing on me. I know he’s got some nightmare performances in the NFL, but, when you watch the film, you can see why: It’s not all his fault.”

— Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Peterman, who is trying to make Oakland’s roster as a backup quarterback. Peterman threw just three touchdowns to 12 interceptions in eight games over two years with the Bills.

