Quote of the day
“This Nate Peterman guy is growing on me. I know he’s got some nightmare performances in the NFL, but, when you watch the film, you can see why: It’s not all his fault.”
— Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Peterman, who is trying to make Oakland’s roster as a backup quarterback. Peterman threw just three touchdowns to 12 interceptions in eight games over two years with the Bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.