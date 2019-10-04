Quote of the day

“It’s insane to think I would hold a grudge against Dwayne. ... If I didn’t like him, I’d put him out there right now. I do like him. I think the world of him. He’s going to be a great quarterback one day.” — Redskins coach Jay Gruden (left), refuting the notion that he is not starting rookie Dwayne Haskins at quarterback Sunday against the Patriots because he is mad at the team for drafting Haskins with their first-round draft pick this year.

