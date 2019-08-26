Quote of the day

“I thought it was pretty disgusting. ... Although when I think about it, I thought it would’ve been more of a standing-ovation type thing and a thank you than boos.” — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) reacting to Colts fans who booed Andrew Luck during Saturday’s preseason game after news broke that Indianapolis’ franchise quarterback was retiring. Rodgers said Luck’s decision was “very selfless, not selfish,” adding that if Luck wasn’t going to play this season, “he could’ve ... sat on IR and taken the paycheck.”

