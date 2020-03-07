Quote of the day
“No, it’s impossible. I ain’t playing, if I ain’t have the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans there, I ain’t playing. So, they can do what they wanna do.” — Lakers star LeBron James (above), reacting to the possibility of games held without fans due to the coronavirus outbreak.
