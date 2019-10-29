Quote of the day
“When I hoop, I have no friends. ... When I’m inside those lines, there are no friends. Spalding, that’s my friend, and my teammates, and that’s it.” — Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, on facing former teammate Steven Adams and the Thunder on Monday. Houston defeated Oklahoma City 116-112.
