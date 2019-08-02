Quote of the day
“Nobody’s in there doing cheetah flips and cartwheels like they would in a regular-season game, but winning’s cured more ills than penicillin.” — Broncos coach Vic Fangio (left), who was on the sideline for Thursday’s preseason game against the Falcons — won by Denver 14-10 — despite being plagued by kidney stones.
