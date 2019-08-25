Quote of the day

“It’s not our proudest moment rockin’ these all-white milkmen jerseys.” — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left), sharing a common view in baseball that the all-white and all-black jerseys used for players’ weekend were a swing and a miss. Roberts also compared wearing them to “an ugly sweater over the holidays,” and Indians’ manager Terry Francona said that the monochromatic schemes made everyone “look like morons.”

Tags

