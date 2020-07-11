BLACKSBURG — Since Virginia Tech announced in early June that it would once again re-examine the name of a dorm mired in Ku Klux Klan controversy, focus has turned to other campus facilities named for men with ties to the Confederacy and white supremacy.
Colleges nationwide are rethinking place names as they reckon with renewed momentum for racial justice sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
James Madison University in Harrisonburg announced last month that it would rename three buildings named after men who fought for the Confederacy.
This month, Princeton University said it would remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from a college and public policy school because of Wilson’s racist policies, which included resegregating the federal civil service.
At Tech, at least seven campus facilities honor men who at one time or another owned slaves, served in the Confederate military or espoused virulent white supremacist views.
Last month, Tech President Tim Sands said the Council on Virginia Tech History would review the issue of Lee Hall and make a recommendation to the Commemorative Tributes Committee.
Named after Claudius Lee, an 1896 alumnus and electrical engineering professor, the dorm has seen periodic calls to be renamed ever since students in the 1990s discovered a yearbook claiming Lee as a campus KKK leader. A university review at the time concluded the reference was seen by the university president at the time of being a possible 19th-century prank.
“While there have been earlier reviews of the naming of Lee Hall, I am asking that we review this issue again,” Sands said.
But the university hasn’t specifically asked the council to examine the names of other buildings. A Tech spokesman said any review of additional names would go through the same process.
“The problem goes beyond Lee Hall,” said Biko Agozino, a professor of sociology and Africana studies.
Agozino mentioned the restaurant Preston’s in the Inn at Virginia Tech, which is named for Col. William Ballard Preston, who owned about 50 people at the Smithfield Plantation and served briefly in the Confederate Senate. Preston, who served as secretary of the Navy under President Zachary Taylor, lent his name to the Preston and Olin Institute, which would later become Virginia Tech.
Tech’s Kentland Farm is named for James Randal Kent, who also helped found the institute, and who owned hundreds of slaves.
Jimmy Kaindu, a rising senior whose online petition to rename Lee Hall has garnered about 12,000 signatures, later learned about the namesake of Barringer Hall, another dorm.
“Wow, we thought Lee was bad, but there’s somebody worse,” Kaindu recalled.
Paul Barringer, who served as Tech’s president from 1907 to 1913, wrote a 1900 speech called “The American Negro: His Past and Future,” in which he argued that “savage” Black Americans had been improved by slavery. He advocated for political disenfranchisement and the prohibition of Black people from becoming teachers or pursuing higher education.
Last year, the University of Virginia, where Barringer served as chairman of the faculty from 1896 to 1903, removed his name from the wing of a medical hospital.
In its announcement of the renaming, UVA said, “Many of Barringer’s research conclusions, including his support for eugenics, have been discredited.”
During the Civil War, a few founding fathers of Tech whose names grace buildings served in the Confederacy.
Vawter Hall, a dorm constructed in the 1960s, is named for Charles Erastus Vawter Sr., a member of the board of visitors from 1886 until 1900. In his 20s, Vawter served in the Stonewall Brigade of the Confederate army and obtained the rank of captain.
Lane Hall, one of the oldest buildings on campus, is named for Gen. James Lane, the first commandant of cadets, who attained the rank of brigadier general in the Confederate army.
The academic building McBryde Hall is named for John McLaren McBryde, president from 1891 to 1907. Sometimes known as the “Father of VPI,” McBryde oversaw the creation of much of Tech’s modern traditions. In 1861, he left college to join a Confederate volunteer company.
A Tech spokesman noted that several buildings remain nameless and that there could be opportunities for the university to consider new names to reflect its broader history.
