A few years ago, Daniel and Sarah Rabin realized their King’s Charter home was getting a little small for their family.
“We had two growing kids and two dogs, and we wanted something bigger,” Sarah Rabin said.
The Rabins looked at several properties, but they didn’t find the right match until they toured a model home in a development under construction just a mile from their house.
Work had recently begun on the Giles community, which is located off Atlee Road in Hanover County. Midlothian-based East West Communities and Henrico County-based Colonial Homecrafters Ltd. are developing it, and Ryan Homes is the sole builder.
“It was the first weekend they opened the model homes, and we loved the open-concept layout,” Rabin said. “It checked all my must-have boxes.”
Plus, the development’s location across the street from strong public schools – Cool Spring Elementary, Chickahominy Middle, and Atlee High – was great. And the setting had a secluded quality the Rabins appreciated.
Half of the community’s 267 acres have been reserved as protected open space and woodlands, and the land’s mature beech trees gave it an appealing, rural character.
The Rabins signed a contract with Ryan Homes in May, and work on their 3,000-square-foot, Craftsman-style home began soon afterwards.
“We built the model home we toured, essentially,” Rabin said. “We made a few tweaks, but not a whole lot of changes.”
The Rabins, who moved into their new house in October of last year, were among the first homebuyers to move into Giles. But the community is filling up quickly.
“We’re meeting a lot of people building now,” Rabin said. “There are a lot of kids in the neighborhood, which is great. We’re here to stay.”
Planning a development together
Giles is one of those communities that took a long time to come to fruition. Colonial Homecrafters Ltd. began assembling parcels along the front of the development in 2003, said William Edward Goode Jr., the company’s president. Those parcels covered roughly 59 acres.
East West Communities bought the remaining 208 acres of land in November 2017.
Because the two companies’ properties were zoned for one community, they worked together to co-develop the site. It’s the first time either company has shared responsibilities developing a community.
“We have known the principals at East West for decades and it was an easy decision to work together,” Goode said.
The two companies worked for nine months on coordinating the combined project and began onsite work in 2018.
“Colonial Homecrafters is developing the front portion” with 224 home sites, and East West Communities is developing the rest of the community with 218 home sites, said Daniel Jones, senior vice president of East West Communities.
Colonial Homecrafters’ portion will have 122 town homes and 102 single-family homes. All the homes in East West Communities’ section will be single-family.
“It’s all a part of the same development and the same homeowners association,” Jones said.
So far, Ryan Homes has built approximately 50 homes in Giles. When construction is finished, the community will have 442 homes.
The single-family houses will range in size from 1,600 to 3,500 square feet, and prices will start in the mid-$300,000s. Sizes for the town homes will start at 1,700 square feet, and prices will start in the upper $200,000s.
Amenities in the development will include a clubhouse with a kitchen and indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, a resort-style swimming pool with a water slide, a tree-house playground, pocket parks and three miles of walking trails.
Sales started in the spring of 2019, and Ryan Homes recorded 117 sales in the first eight months, Jones said.
He added: “We hope to continue into the spring 2020 market strong.”
