Sometimes, it pays to talk to your neighbors.
Back in the 1920s, Thomas C. Williams Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Williams, were planning to build a new home on a prime, 23-acre parcel of land on the southern edge of the Windsor Farms community in Richmond’s West End. Williams, whose family had made a fortune in tobacco manufacturing, wasn’t concerned only with that 23-acre parcel. He was developing Windsor Farms as a new, planned community modeled after English country villages. And the original plan called for the houses to be built in the Tudor Revival style.
So when Williams’ soon-to-be next-door neighbor, Alexander Weddell, mentioned to Williams that he and his wife, Virginia, had bought a manor house (formerly a 12th century priory) in Warwickshire, England, and were going to ship it to Richmond and adaptively rebuild it as their private residence in Windsor Farms, something clicked.
Soon afterwards, the Weddells’ architect, Henry Grant Morse Jr., cabled Williams from England to say that another Tudor manor house was on the market.
“Mr. Williams bought it sight unseen,” said Anne Kenny-Urban, executive director of Agecroft Hall & Gardens. Williams paid $19,000 for the Lancashire property – including its carved oak paneling – and hired Morse to oversee disassembling it.
“There was a major trade for paneling coming to the U.S. at the time, but rarely houses,” Kenny-Urban said.
A manor house in the English countryside
The earliest wing of Agecroft Hall was built circa 1500. Seventy years later, three new wings were added, making it a quadrangular structure – a traditional Tudor courtyard house, said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and a part-time tour guide at Agecroft Hall.
Direct descendants of William and Anne Dauntesey, who added the three wings, owned the property until the early 19th century, and it remained with a distant branch of the family until Williams bought it in 1925.
In its heyday, Agecroft Hall was the largest house in the area.
“Tax assessments made in 1666 listed 35 hearths in the area, and 11 of them were at Agecroft,” Kenny-Urban said.
By the late 19th century, though, the area around Agecroft Hall had changed. Manchester had become a large city that offered better wages than could be obtained in the countryside, and large estates like Agecroft Hall became more difficult to manage, Kenny-Urban said. With the coming of the Industrial Revolution, the countryside itself had changed, too.
“A canal had been cut through Agecroft Hall’s property, a railroad ran along the property line, and there was an active coalmine near the house,” Kenny-Urban said. “It was no longer a bucolic property.”
In a sense, Williams’ buying Agecroft Hall and rebuilding it on a picturesque property overlooking the James River was a return to its former glory.
The idea didn’t sit well with some in Britain, though. In reaction to the prospect of losing its manor houses to American buyers, Parliament debated banning their being disassembled and exported.
Ultimately, though, Parliament declined to stop the sales, and Agecroft Hall was disassembled, loaded into crates and shipped across the Atlantic Ocean.
A house on the move
Most of Agecroft Hall traveled from Norfolk to Richmond by rail. However, the large, leaded-glass window in the great hall was transported by barge up the James River and then transferred to flatbed trucks, Novelli said.
The window has the Dauntesey family crest in the center, and the original panes are multi-hued with shades of green and gray.
“Glassmaking had only just been patented in England in 1567, and having a large window like that would have been a status symbol at the time,” Novelli said.
Adaptively rebuilding Agecroft Hall in Windsor Farms began in April 1926, not long after work started next door on the priory, which Weddell named Virginia House, in his wife’s honor.
Morse, the Williams’ architect, made some changes to Agecroft to make it more livable for an American family in the 1920s. Perhaps the largest change was to its configuration. Its original courtyard design – common in Tudor England – wouldn’t have been as livable during Virginia’s humid summers.
“A closed courtyard would have blocked the airflow,” Novelli said.
So Morse gave the house a more open floor plan in the shape of a capital letter F, with two courtyards. He also scaled the house down to roughly a third of the size it had been in England. He retained several important aspects, though.
“The main formal rooms are on the south side so they can get more sunlight, just as they were in England,” Novelli said. “Also, the house was sited overlooking a river, as in England.”
The Williamses moved into Agecroft Hall in late 1927. “To celebrate, they held a Christmas party featuring a Jacobean masque from 1616,” Kenny-Urban said. “It must have been quite the social event.”
The total cost for the property was $250,000 – equivalent to $3.4 million today, Kenny-Urban said.
Williams might not have seen Agecroft Hall as a focal point for Windsor Farms – the community center played that role. But it helped to define the neighborhood in its early years.
“Agecroft Hall and Virginia House played a key role in shaping the English character and identity of the neighborhood and contributed greatly to the marketing of Windsor Farms as an upscale development based on English Renaissance art and architecture,” Novelli said.
Williams only lived in the house for a little over a year, before dying in February 1929. His will stipulated that his wife had the option to live in the house as long as she desired, after which it would become an art museum. (At the time the will was drawn up, Richmond didn’t have a large art museum. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts opened in 1936.)
Elizabeth Williams later married Dr. David C. Morton and lived in the house until 1967. By then, the VMFA had established itself as a major art museum. So Agecroft Hall opened to the public as an historic house museum in 1969.
“The library is how it appeared when the Williamses lived there,” Kenny-Urban said. “The rest of the house is an interpretation of 16th and 17th century houses, with furniture of the period.”
One of the house’s standout accessories is a portrait of William Dauntesey that was painted in 1566 and used to hang in the great hall of Agecroft when it was in England.
Agecroft Hall and its gardens, which were designed by Charles Gillette, are open for tours year-round. For more than 20 years, it has also hosted outdoor performances of plays written by William Shakespeare.
In the end, Williams’ vision of a Tudor-filled English village didn’t turn out quite as planned. In the 1930s, when Windsor Farms was still under construction, American architectural tastes shifted away from European revival styles to the Colonial Revival. Most of the houses in the neighborhood are now Georgian and Colonial Revival – a continuation of English architectural traditions, Novelli said.
Even so, Agecroft remains an architectural standout that helps to define the neighborhood, even today.
“With its glinting diamond-pane windows, decorative half-timbering, carved oak paneling and elaborate plaster ceilings, Agecroft embodies not only the best of Tudor design in England but also of the Tudor Revival in America,” Novelli said.
And there’s a bonus.
“Agecroft Hall is the only place in the United States where you can see Shakespeare’s plays performed in front of a building that stood in England in his lifetime,” Kenny-Urban said.
Want to visit? Agecroft Hall, located at 4305 Sulgrave Road, is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit agecrofthall.org.
_______________
If you think your home merits coverage, let us know. Email: neighborhoods@timesdispatch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.