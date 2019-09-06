A little more than 20 years ago, the Short Pump area of western Henrico County was mostly farms and woodlands. Today, it’s thoroughly suburban. And undeveloped land is getting scarce. So in 2014, when a wooded, 56-acre parcel zoned for agricultural use went on the market near the intersection of Nuckols Road and Opaca Lane, HHHunt Communities quickly purchased it.
“There’s not a lot of land left to develop, and it’s an attractive area with great amenities and public schools,” said Jonathan Ridout, vice president of land development for HHHunt Communities.
The company, which is the development division of HHHunt Corp., developed some of the largest master-planned communities in Short Pump, including Wyndham and Wellesley, and it conceived of the 56-acre parcel off Nuckols Road as an extension of its adjacent Wyndham Forest subdivision.
The company named the new development Holloway at Wyndham Forest, after the Holloway family that had owned the land for many years. Initial construction began in 2014, shortly after the land was rezoned for residential use, and two builders – LifeStyle Home Builders and HHHunt Homes – began constructing single-family, detached homes in early 2015.
“Both builders are now reaching the end of construction,” Ridout said.
LifeStyle has nine homes under construction.
“The majority of those are pre-sold, but we are also in the final stages of construction on a couple of move-in ready homes that we have for sale,” said Kevin McNulty, LifeStyle’s president.
HHHunt Homes, which is HHHunt Corp.’s residential construction division, has 10 single-family homes under construction, with 14 lots left to build on.
In September 2017, HHHunt Homes also began building town homes in the development.
When construction is finished, the community will have 216 single-family homes – 66 built by LifeStyle and 150 built by HHHunt Homes – as well as 104 town homes. (HHHunt Homes has finished building the town homes.)
Architectural styles for the homes LifeStyle is building include Farmhouse, European and Craftsman. Home sizes start at 2,500 square feet, with base prices in the $490,000s.
“The majority of the sales have been in the $500,000s, but we have built homes on finished basements with over 4,600 square feet, and the largest homes have commanded prices in the upper $600,000s,” McNulty said.
The majority of the homes HHHunt Homes is building are Traditional and Craftsman, although it’s beginning to build some in the Farmhouse and European styles, says Patrick McCarthy, the company’s division manager.
Sizes for the single-family homes HHHunt Homes hasn’t already sold range from 2,000 to 2,900 square feet, although adding a basement and a third floor could increase a home to approximately 4,000 square feet. Prices range from $500,000 to $600,000.
The base price for the company’s town homes is $385,000.
Amenities in the community include a clubhouse and a park with a multipurpose lawn and a community garden, as well as walking paths and a nature trail.
The development is a part of the homeowners association for the adjacent Wyndham Forest subdivision.
Sales in Holloway at Wyndham Forest have gone well. HHHunt Homes sold 103 town homes in 20 months, and the last one is under contract, McCarthy says.
HHHunt Homes expects to sell its last single-family homes by the end of the year.
“We timed it well, and we’ve been able to maintain a good pace,” McCarthy said.
Lifestyle has sold 34 homes.
The development’s location and the area’s public schools have helped drive sales, McNulty says.
“It is unique in this combination of proximity to employment centers, shopping, I-295 and fantastic schools, including Deep Run High School,” McNulty said.
