A lot of times, the promise of a new neighborhood or more living space tempts homebuyers to wade into the real estate market. For architect Burt Pinnock and his partner, legal aid attorney Mark Braley, it was a little more complicated than that.
When they decided to leave their 1920s Craftsman bungalow in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood 15 years ago, the house they bought was a short drive away, on the western edge of the neighborhood at 4917 New Kent Road. And it was only 400 square feet larger than the bungalow.
It represented a radical style shift, though. Their new house, which had been designed by a pair of young University of Virginia-trained architects and built in 1989, evoked the Vanna Venturi House that Postmodern architect Robert Venturi built for his mother in Philadelphia in the early 1960s.
“Venturi’s house is a Postmodern icon, and it’s a clear inspiration for this house,” said Pinnock, who is the chairman of Baskervill, one of Richmond’s oldest architectural firms.
While known primarily for his work on community and corporate projects, Pinnock has designed several residential projects, including the Modernist house at 4911½ New Kent Road and the Usonian-influenced house at 4310 Menokin Road as well as the Modernist Citizen 6 condo development in the Fan District.
Like the Vanna Venturi House, the house Pinnock and Braley bought has a monumentally scaled front elevation with a wide, recessed entryway and a playful arch under a gabled peak.
It’s a bold, big-scaled design that’s hard to overlook, especially in a city known for its staid Colonial Revival architecture. Pinnock and Braley’s house is 100 feet wide and 18 feet deep, with a peak height of 19 feet in the living room. The fact that they painted the synthetic-stucco exterior an eye-catching terra cotta only underscores its architectural intensity.
Inside, though, Pinnock and Braley have styled the house with a mix of warm colors and modern and contemporary furnishings that balance understated elegance with comfort.
“It’s not a manifesto, by any means,” Pinnock said. “It’s just a general aesthetic we love.”
The furnishings and layout aren’t the result of casual collaboration between Pinnock and Braley, though.
“Mark and I could spend six hours debating symmetry versus asymmetry,” Pinnock said with a laugh.
He added: “Mark is a little bolder in his style and color choices than I am, so it works out for him to influence how bold I can be and for me to pull him back a little.”
Pinnock and Braley have left some of the rooms – including the den and the galley-style kitchen – unchanged, and they appear largely as they did when the house was built. And they’ve only slightly modified the other rooms.
“We added the door next to the fireplace in the living room to turn the second bedroom into a guest suite,” Pinnock said. (The master bedroom is on the second floor, as is Pinnock’s home office.)
Pinnock and Braley also replaced the door hardware throughout the house – “We went through a de-brassing of things,” Pinnock said – and installed a new fireplace surround over the original one, which was made of blue granite and had a Postmodern theme.
Pinnock designed the colorful, multi-paneled fireplace surround, and Chris Chase, a local artist and furniture maker, built it.
Chase also created some of the sculptures in the house, and a lot of the other art pieces have personal connections, as well. One of Pinnock’s college roommates painted the artwork hanging over the sofa in the den, for instance. And nearly all the rooms display books – many of them first editions – that Braley has collected.
“The advantage I have is that this house is not my own design but the design of another architect,” Pinnock said. “I have the opportunity to tweak things here and there and have a more critical approach to whatever I do without the burden of having been the original architect.”
Pinnock and Braley appreciate the house’s open-concept floor plan and the striking views through the house, made possible by openings cut through the interior walls. But Pinnock leaves open the possibility that he’ll eventually design a new home for the couple.
“I’ll probably take on designing our own home at some point in the future, and I’ve told Mark he’ll need to go away on vacation for at least six months while I do,” Pinnock said laughingly.
_______________
