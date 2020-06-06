Many buildings have interesting stories to tell. The one at 2112 Monteiro Street in Richmond’s Barton Heights neighborhood has enough to fill the pages of a magical realist novel.
In the course of 130 years, it has been a residential developer’s mansion, an osteopathic sanatorium, a mental hospital and a nursing home. Most recently, it stood empty and seemingly on the verge of collapse in the middle of a dense bamboo forest.
Now, a local developer who specializes in historic rehabilitations has converted it into 17 luxury apartments, after a renovation that lasted nearly five years.
Think of it as a surprising twist in an improbable but fascinating story.
A calling card for a streetcar suburb
The house’s story begins sometime in the early 1890s, shortly after its builder and first owner, James H. Barton, arrived in Richmond.
Barton was a colorful figure with a compelling backstory, which is appropriate for a house with a novel’s worth of stories.
He was a Pennsylvania native who had served in the Union Army during the Civil War and in the early years of Reconstruction, says Kim Chen, senior manager of Richmond’s department of economic development. He later edited a newspaper in Little Rock, Ark., before becoming a real estate developer there and in Memphis.
In 1889, Barton’s sister Hattie convinced him to move to Richmond, Chen says. The recent rise of the city’s streetcar lines had made residential real estate lucrative, and new subdivisions were getting built in what had previously been the relative wilderness outside Richmond.
The 20-acre parcel of land that Barton bought in what was then Henrico County was especially challenging, though. It lay above the ravine formed by Bacon’s Quarter Branch, and traveling to the city took two hours, says Clark Glavé, the developer who recently converted the Barton mansion into apartments.
Barton was driven, though. He played a key role in building the First Street Viaduct across the ravine as well as the streetcar line that crossed it, and the Barton Heights neighborhood he developed on his 20-acre parcel became North Side’s first streetcar suburb.
“Barton was also the first in Richmond to offer mortgage plans,” Chen said. “You could buy a house and pay for it in monthly installments.”
To help entice buyers to the new neighborhood, Barton built his Queen Anne-style mansion on a prominent hill. It was a billboard, of sorts, meant to catch the attention of the city’s growing and aspirational middle class.
“It was a pretty exuberant example of Queen Anne architecture,” Chen said. “It has a gorgeous round tower, and the original porch was beautiful with spindles and ogee-arched openings between the columns. It had almost a Northern character, as if it belonged on Cape May.”
The property also had extensive gardens, which residents were encouraged to stroll through, Chen says.
Barton Heights boomed, but Barton soon ran into financial trouble.
“Either he had good intentions and bad bookkeeping skills or he was a crook,” Chen said. “And the Panic of 1893 definitely stacked the cards against him.”
Facing overwhelming debts, Barton fled the city in 1896, and his mansion was sold at auction that year. It remained a private residence until 1920, when a new owner acquired it with radically different plans.
The institutional years
Initially, the mansion’s new owner wanted to turn it into a home for unwed mothers, Glavé says. After a change of plans, he hired Richmond-based Baskervill & Lambert to help convert it into the Terrace Springs Osteopathic Hospital.
“Basically, it was a polio hospital,” Glavé said.
Baskervill & Lambert’s remodeling plans called for tearing down the house’s small porch and adding a large, Colonial Revival-style porch and a porte-cochere. Workers also removed the wood siding and clad the building in stucco.
“The new design was an example of the Stripped Classicism Baskervill & Lambert specialized in at the time, and it was in keeping with the house’s new purpose as a sanatorium,” Chen said.
Business at the sanitarium boomed, and in the late 1920s the owner asked Baskervill & Lambert to add a large wing on the north side of the building, as well as expanding the gardens.
“Baskervill & Lambert’s plans show this marvelous, A-frame roof with dormers,” Glavé said.
When construction began in late 1929, though, the Great Depression loomed, and the addition was scaled back.
“It had a flat roof and no dormers, and the trim was as plain as can be,” Glavé said. “I think their strategy was to just get it done.”
Later, the building served a brief stint as a mental hospital before becoming the Terrace Hill Nursing Home.
“It deteriorated very quickly,” Glavé said. “By the late 1980s, it was a Section 8 nursing home.”
The building’s condition declined precipitously after the nursing home shut down.
“It had grand days, but its later years were really sad,” Chen said.
The property today
Despite its condition, Glavé was mesmerized by the building when he stumbled onto it during a bike ride.
“I thought, ‘I’ve got to save this place,’” he said. “It wouldn’t have been much longer before it was dumpster fodder.”
Glavé bought the property in 2014 and immediately began raising money for an extensive renovation project.
“When I bought it, it was a load-bearing nightmare because so many walls had been removed during the 1920 conversion,” Glavé said. “There was rot everywhere, and termites were in the roof. The dormer facing the bamboo forest had collapsed six feet into the room, and the middle section of the addition’s roof had collapsed.”
Renovating the property wasn’t a simple or quick process.
“Every square inch of that thing was touched,” Glavé said. “Everyone estimated it would take $5 million to $7 million. We did it for under $4 million.”
The renovation wrapped up last December, and Glavé has tenants in all but five of the units.
“I’d hoped to have them all filled by now, but the pandemic slowed us down,” he said.
It was the biggest rehab project Glavé has undertaken, but he says it was worth it.
“I do these projects because I love my city, and I love taking these old houses and making them shine again,” he said.
