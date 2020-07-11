Chalk it up to the vagaries of fate.
When Alexander and Virginia Weddell set out for England with their architect, Henry Grant Morse, in 1925, they had a clear goal. They wanted to visit Sulgrave Manor, a Tudor home built in 1539 by an ancestor of George Washington.
Alexander Weddell, a Richmond native who served in consular and diplomatic posts around the world, believed he was a descendent of the Washingtons, and he and his wife planned to build a reproduction of Sulgrave Manor in Richmond’s Windsor Farms neighborhood for their retirement years.
En route to England, though, the Weddells discovered that a Tudor manor house known as the Priory was slated for demolition, and their plans changed on the spot. Instead of simply building a replica of Sulgrave Manor, they decided to buy the Priory and incorporate it into the design as well.
Early history
Not surprisingly, the Priory had a long history.
Henry de Newburg, first Earl of Warwick, founded the Priory of St. Sepulchre in 1114, and it was active until 1536, when King Henry VIII broke with the Catholic Church and dissolved England’s monasteries.
One of the king’s favorites, Thomas Hawkins, bought the property in 1546, and after tearing down the priory’s buildings, he used the materials to build a Tudor manor house he called “Hawkins Nest.”
The property remained a manor house – still popularly known as the Priory – until the early 20th century. By then, though, the changing landscape had caught up with it.
By the time the Weddells and Morse read about the property, it had stood abandoned in an increasingly industrialized landscape for 15 years, and the plan was to tear it down and use the stone to build a factory, says Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
In fact, architectural salvaging had already begun when the Weddells bought the property, and they had to track down the staircase in a London antiques shop, Novelli says.
Across the Atlantic
It wasn’t just a matter of the Weddells’ buying a manor house, dismantling it, shipping it across the Atlantic Ocean and rebuilding it in Richmond.
Virginia House, as it became known once it was built in Richmond, was a compilation of three historic designs, says Tracy Bryan, director of facilities for the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
The facade and central portion incorporated elements of the Priory, including its stone walls, Flemish gables and mullioned windows.
Morse based the west wing on Sulgrave Manor, and the Weddells referred to it as the Sulgrave wing.
And Morse modeled the east wing’s square tower on the gatehouse entrance at Wormleighton Manor, a Tudor home owned by the Spencer family during the 16th and 17th centuries. (Prominent members of the family included Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales.)
“Morse’s task was to blend these designs together and make a unique house,” Bryan said.
Work progressed fairly swiftly.
The Weddells purchased the Priory on Dec. 3, 1925, and by April 1926, foundations had been laid and walls were being built, Novelli says. The couple moved into the finished home, which was named in honor of Virginia Weddell, in 1928.
The Weddells weren’t finished, though. While they initially bought a one-acre lot fronting on Sulgrave Road, for example, they later bought an additional eight acres, extending the property down to the Kanawha Canal. Landscape architect Charles Gillette designed the property’s extensive gardens over a period of 14 years.
“The gardens were just as intricately designed as the house, with balustraded terraces, fountains, statuary and architectural fragments the Weddells acquired on their travels abroad,” Novelli said.
The Weddells also added a sunroom onto the back of the house in 1932, and in 1944, they built a loggia onto the back as well. William Lawrence Bottomley, a New York-based architect who designed seven houses on Monument Avenue, designed the loggia, which incorporated columns the Weddells bought in Spain.
The Weddells’ cosmopolitan lifestyle was also on display in the house’s eclectic collection of art and furnishings, centered mainly on the Renaissance period but also including objects from the Middle East and Asia, Novelli says.
Even so, they created a house that was meant for relaxed living – and more suited for the 20th century than the Priory had been.
“Virginia House is smaller than the Priory had been in England,” Bryan said. “The ceilings aren’t as towering, for example. It’s a very comfortable, livable house, and some rooms have a very intimate feeling.”
Institutional use
From the inception of the project, the Weddells intended to donate the house to the Virginia Historical Society with the provision that they retain lifetime tenancy, and they initially hoped to house the society’s collection in the Sulgrave wing. (The society operates today as the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.)
Likewise, Thomas C. Williams Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Williams, anticipated their own reconstructed Tudor manor house, Agecroft Hall, which sits next door to Virginia House, would serve a public purpose as an art museum after their deaths.
(Morse was also the architect for Agecroft, and in addition to being the oldest reconstructed homes in Richmond, Agecroft and Virginia House are the only two reconstructed houses sitting side-by-side in the United States, Bryan says.)
The historical society’s collection was too large to store in Virginia House, though. So after the Weddells’ deaths in a train crash on Jan. 1, 1948 – they were en route to the Southwest, for Alexander Weddell’s health – the historical society used it primarily for meetings and gatherings.
“Gillette would show the gardens to clients, too,” Bryan said.
These days, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture holds two open houses a year for the general public at Virginia House, and it also throws an annual spring garden party for its members.
The property is also available for private events and bridal and family photography.
“The springtime with the flowering trees and perennials and then the fall when the trees start to turn are popular because it’s lovely,” Bryan said.
