If you had to pick one style to define Richmond’s architecture of the last 125 years, the safe bet would be Colonial Revival. Beginning in the 1890s, it helped to shift Richmond’s architectural landscape away from late-Victorian styles that presented a darker-hued, more elaborately picturesque notion of domesticity.
White-columned porches and symmetrical red-brick façades are among Colonial Revival’s hallmarks, along with dormers, Palladian windows and classical detailing around front entrances.
Colonial Revival continued to dominate the city’s residential landscape into the 1950s, thanks in part to the restoration of Colonial Williamsburg.
It wasn’t the only revivalist style in town, though. Through the 1920s, other styles, including the Tudor, Mediterranean and Spanish Colonial revivals, flourished in Richmond as architects looked to the Old World for inspiration.
It wasn’t always tradition and nostalgia that wooed homebuyers, though. The Spanish Colonial style was a fun, evocative style that gained popularity via Hollywood.
“The 1920s were the golden age of Spanish Colonial Revival in Virginia,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “With the rise of Hollywood and the movie industry, the style came to be seen as exotic and glamorous, becoming a favorite style for movie palaces as well as houses.”
Consider the Spanish Colonial Revival house at 804 Westover Road. With its stucco-clad walls, decorative cast-iron balconies, red Spanish-tile roof and a dramatic entry door in a round tower, the house is an outstanding example of the style.
“You often see the round tower motif on Spanish Colonial buildings, usually with shallow, low-pitched roofs,” Novelli said.
Richmond-based architect Otis Asbury designed the house in 1922 for Lewis Kaufman, who was also the house’s contractor. It’s one of five houses that Asbury designed for the William Byrd Terrace development, which sits in the center of William Byrd Park. (The other Asbury houses are located at 719 Spottswood Road and 704, 716 and 1000 Westover Road.)
Asbury designed nine houses on Monument Avenue, either alone or with Asbury & Whitehurst. (Asbury was the firm’s chief designer, and Herbert C. Whitehurst was the engineer.) But the houses he designed in William Byrd Terrace represent some of his best work.With only 36 houses, the neighborhood isn’t large. But it attracted several prominent architects, including Duncan Lee (814 and 910 Westover Road), Isaac Skinner (900 Westover Road) and Carl Lindner Sr. (906 Westover Road).
And the houses – particularly the ones on Westover Road – are a veritable parade of revivalist styles, including the Tudor, Colonial, Spanish Colonial and Mediterranean.
The exterior of the house at 804 Westover Road isn’t textbook-pure. It has Colonial Revival-style eight-over-eight windows in the bedrooms, for example, and the bank of narrow, rectangular windows in the center of the front is actually Tudor, Novelli says. “But Asbury integrates them so well, you don’t even notice,” he added.
Inside, though, the approximately 5,000-square-foot house is unadulterated Spanish Colonial. And that’s where it really shines, with loggias, galleries, ceramic-tile floors, and plasterwork that replaces the ceilings’ sharp angles with organic curves in some of the rooms. “Some parts of the house, with their soft curves, seem to be molded out of clay rather than constructed with plaster and lath,” Novelli said. “It’s almost more a piece of sculpture than architecture.”
He added: “With all the different floor levels on the first floor, it’s as if Asbury were conceiving the floor plan in three dimensions rather than two.”
In addition, decorative ironwork, a hallmark of the Spanish Colonial style, appears throughout the house, including an especially interesting set of grilles that flank the interior of the rounded doorway leading from the two-story entrance hall to the living room. Ornate ironwork also shows up in the entrance hall’s original chandelier, which has colored-glass pendants – a rare feature.
The current owners, who purchased the house in 2017, are in the middle of an extended renovation of the property. They have replaced the roof and designed and installed a new hardscape in the backyard, and they’re about to remodel the master bath, along with smaller projects.
But they’re not looking to alter the overall character of the house or diminish its air of exotic mystery.
“It is the antithesis of the modern trend towards open floor plans,” one of the homeowners said. “It has a million little corners and turns, including a tiny, tucked-away hallway our son refers to as ‘the secret passage.’ You can get turned around when you first visit. I love its strange layout.”
_______________
If you think your neighborhood merits coverage, let us know. Email: neighborhoods@timesdispatch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.