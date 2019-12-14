When he decided in 2013 to move back to Richmond after a 22-year-stint as an interior designer in New York City, Doug Stiles was looking for a change – both in pace and scale.
For several years, he’d lived in a small, low-ceilinged West Village apartment with access to a roof porch that felt like an eyrie, so when he toured a condominium in Church Hill’s Bellevue Square development at 2120 East Broad Street, he was captivated by its 14-foot ceilings and 10-foot-tall windows.
The vertical space was a striking contrast to his West Village apartment, and he thought it could accommodate an eyrie-like loft. So he made a successful offer on the unit.
Vertical potential isn’t something that comes immediately to mind, when you see Bellevue Square from the outside. You might even have driven by it and noticed it seems to be missing its top floors. In fact, it is.
So what happened to the top of the building?
Built in the early 1870s as one of the city’s first public school buildings, the Italianate structure originally rose three stories above the street and featured two prominent corner towers and a mansard roof.
Named Bellevue School after a private hospital that formerly stood on the site, it was a part of the city’s push to build public school buildings, says Kim Chen, principal planner with Richmond’s Division of Planning and Preservation.
Only one of the other two original school buildings – Leigh School at 21 East Leigh Street – still stands intact today, and its exterior is identical to Bellevue School’s original appearance, Chen says. (It’s now the Washington Plaza apartments building.)
Smaller, freestanding buildings were constructed on the site beginning in 1924.
When, exactly, the Bellevue school building lost its top floors is hard to pin down.
Sometime after 1904, an addition was added onto the back of the building. The top floors of the original building were condemned in 1908, and classes were moved to the first floor. In 1913, a new Bellevue School opened at 2301 East Grace Street, but the old school on Broad Street continued to be used for ancillary classrooms and school board offices.
By 1936, though, time had caught up with the property.
“An article that ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch in November 1936 tells about plans to tear off the top two floors and use the brick elsewhere,” Chen said. “The project was funded by the WPA. Afterward, the building was used for storage.”
Some accounts suggest the building lost its roof and top two floors in 1954, when Hurricane Hazel blew through the city and wreaked havoc. But the building had been reduced to a single floor years before then, Chen says.
In 1977, the city surplussed the building, and a group of investors bought it and converted it into condominiums – the city’s first instance of a historic condo conversion, Chen says. Architect James M. Glave was in charge of the design work. In 1979, the units in the development – named Bellevue Square – went on the market.
Thirty-four years later, Stiles walked into one of the building’s front units and admired the space.
Merging past and present
Stiles bought the 910-square-foot condo near the end of 2013 and undertook a gut renovation that would take nearly two years to complete.
“The process involved carefully exploring and peeling back layers of material to expose and restore original detailing, such as a pine beam, 13-foot iron columns and antique maple flooring,” Stiles said.
Among the larger projects was creating floor-to-ceiling openings in an 18-inch masonry wall and reconfiguring the floor plan to allow greater openness and interconnectedness between the living, dining and kitchen areas.
Stiles also removed a wall blocking the view of the striking pair of 12-foot-tall front doors from within the condo.
“The doors were the gathering point of the school building, so I wanted them as a focal point,” he said.
Stiles restored the front doors but forewent any sealant on the wood, to emphasize their natural state. Likewise, he put custom, raw-wood fronts on Ikea kitchen cabinets and drawers to give them a natural texture.
“I wanted the design to express what connects us all – natural materials and sunlight,” he said.
Stiles designed and installed a large, white Carrara marble and black powder-coated steel island in the kitchen area as a gathering space for guests as well as for food preparation. He also installed an elegantly understated, linear gas fireplace in the living area and used basalt stone for the bathroom floor.
To evoke the eyrie-like porch he’d enjoyed in the West Village, Stiles carried a tall ladder around the condo and considered various options before designing and installing a work-loft on the unit’s back wall. He also installed a small guest room that’s accessible from the loft.
He introduced artwork on the walls sparingly, to emphasize the views through the large windows.
“I want to make connections to the outdoors,” Stiles said. “It’s one of the main reasons I bought the unit. There’s a tranquility you get here that’s so important. And the western elevation is perfect for sunsets.”
Stiles furnished the condo with an eclectic mix of furnishings that includes handmade works by local artists such as Marco Mahler and Chuck Scalin, as well as Midcentury and Deco pieces, and solid-walnut dining chairs made in Poland. “It’s important to me that this design isn’t defined by a single period or style,” Stiles said.
The result is a condo that combines an older space with modern concepts, which is fitting for a unit that has views of houses built in the 1800s as well as the tower Philip Johnson designed for his Modernist WRVA building at 200 North 22nd Street.
“I love the school building’s history because it helped with the design,” Stiles said. “I wanted to merge the past and the present into something new.”
Bellevue Square has 10 condos, including six in the original building, two in the addition and two in the property’s carriage house. “They range in size from about 800 square feet to a bit more than 1,400, and no two are the same size or have the same floor plan, although the two in the carriage house are the most similar,” said Jennie Dotts, a real estate agent with Long & Foster. All the units have off-street parking.
“Part of its enduring appeal is that the units are individualistic, with interesting, often quirky, features,” Dotts said. “It’s so different from generalized, communal living in most condos. High ceilings, large windows, original fabric and superb location with skyline views of the city set this place apart. It could not look less cookie-cutter.”
Buyers considering Bellevue Square might have to be patient, though.“Twelve units have sold in the last 18 years, sometimes with gaps of three to four years,” Dotts said. “None have sold in the last year.”
