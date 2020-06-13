Back in the late 1990s, Hanover County’s Kings Charter community was already more than a decade old and filled with homes. But a 10-acre section along one of the community’s two lakes stood untouched.
“This section of Kings Charter was zoned but not developed,” said Sarah Kellam, an associate broker with Metropolitan Real Estate.
Kings Charter’s developer could have announced a new phase of construction and built homes there. Instead, he sold the parcel to Kellam’s father, William Edward Goode Sr., and Goode, a Henrico County-based developer and founder of Colonial Homecrafters Ltd., did something novel. He turned it into a low-maintenance, gated community within Kings Charter.
Twenty-seven of the gated community’s 32 homesites are on the edge of the 6½-acre lake, and the other five have lake views.
“We were attracted by the uniqueness of an undeveloped tract of land within a well-established neighborhood of the caliber of Kings Charter,” Goode said.
Twenty years later, construction in that 10-acre community – Charter Lake – is finally approaching completion, with only a few homesites left on the market.
Early sales strong
When the initial development stage wrapped up in 2001, Colonial Homecrafters kept four homesites for future use, and Henrico-based Homeplaces Ltd. began work on the community’s 28 remaining homesites. Approximately 60 percent of Homeplaces’ houses in Charter Lake were custom-built.
Early sales were strong, and Homeplaces built the majority of its homes before 2010, says Sarah Kellam, who is married to Homeplaces’ owner, Tom Kellam, and works with him in addition to working as a broker.
“Privacy was one of the attractions,” Kellam said. “The community is close to area shopping and downtown Richmond, but you still feel like you’re in a rural area on the lake. We used the advertising line, ‘Vacation at home.’”
The Great Recession slowed sales in the community, as it did nationwide, and Homeplaces and Colonial Homecrafters decided to wait out the downturn.
“We still had five or six lots, but the neighborhood had already reached its critical mass,” Kellam said. “So we sat on the lots and kept them as an investment.”
After the economy recovered, Homeplaces and Colonial Homecrafters began building in Charter Lake again. Homeplaces is currently finishing its last house. Colonial Homecrafters has built and sold a house on one of its four lots, and it’s currently building two others.
“Charter Lake’s public schools are a big draw, and while there are some new developments coming online, there are no new lots in Kings Charter,” said William Edward Goode Jr., president of Colonial Homecrafters and a development partner with his father, the senior Goode. “So it’s an advantageous time to finish the community.”
Goode has completed plans for the community’s last homesite, and he expects to begin working on it once the two homes currently under construction are finished.
“It will be a traditional home designed to take advantage of the views to the lake,” Goode said.
Home stats and sales
Houses built in Charter Lake before 2010 are primarily Colonial or Transitional in style, but more recent homes are Craftsman and Cottage. Home sizes range from 1,800 to 4,000 square feet.
“All the homes have first-floor master suites, and some of them have finished basements,” Kellam said.
Homes in Charter Lake rarely come on the market, and they tend to sell quickly. In the last 12 months, two homes have sold as resales, with an average price of $409,500 after spending 18 days or less on the market.
The community’s location, public schools and amenities help to drive the sales, says Dave Reppard, a Charter Lake homeowner since 2012 and a past president of the community’s homeowners association.
Charter Lake residents have full access to the amenities of Kings Charter, which includes two swimming pools, tennis courts, a volleyball court, three playgrounds and a multipurpose field.
“There’s a lot of things to do here,” Reppard said.
Charter Lake’s low-maintenance plan includes trash collection, snow removal, mulching, lawn care and lawn irrigation, as well as maintenance of common areas.
“This is a quiet neighborhood with well-built homes and outstanding amenities above and beyond your average low-maintenance community because it has single-family homes rather than townhomes or attached condos,” Reppard said. “And the neighbors are wonderful.”
