Rob and Kathy Snowden are what you might call dedicated North Siders. They’ve lived in Richmond’s Bellevue neighborhood for decades, including a 21-year stint in a large property on Pope Avenue. So when they decided it was time to downsize, they never considered leaving Bellevue.
“That’s one of the great things about Bellevue – it has houses in a lot of different sizes,” Rob Snowden said.
The Snowdens had even known for years which house they wanted to buy.
It was just around the corner from their Pope Avenue home, on Crestwood Road. The Snowdens were good friends with the previous owners – in fact, the owners had been married in the Snowdens’ backyard – and they often visited the house.
When their friends moved to North Carolina in 2012, though, the Snowdens weren’t ready to downsize. Five years later, they were. And when they heard the current owners were going to put the house on the market, they acted quickly.
“We wanted a smaller house with a first-floor master suite and some big-house features, so when it came up, we knew we had to grab it,” Snowden said. “We bought it before it went on the market.”
The 1,900-square-foot home has a large den and a spacious master bedroom – both the result of a 1961 expansion – and it sits on a ¾-acre lot.
“The houses on the west side of Crestwood Road back up onto Pope Avenue, and the lots are really long,” Snowden said.
The large lots are one of the features that make Crestwood Road stand out in the Bellevue neighborhood.
“The lots on the east side of the street are 1/3 acre, and the ones on the other side go from ½ to ¾ acre,” said Joan Peaslee, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. “The street’s also wider than some of the others in Bellevue, and the houses have driveways.”
She added: “It feels like Main Street in a small town.”
The Snowdens’ home on Crestwood is a Craftsman-style bungalow built in 1922, and it’s a popular style on the street.
“Buyers love Crestwood’s bungalows,” said Peaslee, who has lived on Crestwood Road for more than 25 years.
Despite having just 20 homes, though, Crestwood Road has a wide range of architectural styles, including examples of Tudor and Colonial revivals as well as Postwar Cape and Ranch. That’s because the homes were built over the course of decades, as architectural tastes shifted.
“Seven were built in the 1920s, eight in the 1930s and five in the late 1940s and early 1950s,” Peaslee said.
In fact, Bellevue and Crestwood Road’s history stretches back decades before those 1920s bungalows were built.
In 1888, John Pope, a business partner with Lewis Ginter, bought the 118-acre Hickory Hill Farm on Brook Turnpike along with an adjoining 42-acre parcel of land with plans to develop a streetcar suburb there, said Brian Burns, author of “Lewis Ginter: Richmond’s Gilded Age Icon.”
“Together, these two tracts comprised the land bordered by today’s Westbrook Avenue, Hermitage Road, Bellevue Avenue and Brook Road – the land that was destined to become Bellevue,” Burns said.
New streetcar lines, which began operating in 1888, sparked suburban developments throughout Greater Richmond, including Woodland Heights in South Richmond and the Fan District in the city’s West End. But the Panic of 1893 slowed down residential construction across the nation, and it hampered Ginter and Pope’s ambitious plans for what was then northern Henrico County.
In 1894, Pope installed three streets in his proposed development, including Clinton Avenue, which would later become Crestwood Road. (That same year, he also had the Bellevue arch constructed at the Hermitage Road entrance to the development.) But no houses were built.
The development faced another setback in 1896, when Pope died from a throat infection. Pope’s brother, George Pope, failed to gain traction with the development, and the property transferred to his sisters after his death in 1917.
The sisters sold the property to Davis Brothers Inc., a Richmond-based builder, and in the building boom that followed the end of World War I, the company began building the Craftsman bungalows on Crestwood Road that remain popular today, Burns said.
Home sizes on Crestwood Road range from 1,236 to 2,449 square feet. The most recent sale was a 1,800-square-foot, Ranch-style home with a finished attic and a pool, which sold for $462,000, Peaslee said.
“Buyers like having a driveway and the option of a first-floor bedroom, but the biggest draw on Crestwood Road is its architecture,” Peaslee said.
