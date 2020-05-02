Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part installment in the occasional series, The People Who Built Richmond.
People like to say that real estate is all about location. For residential builders, though, it’s also about timing. And the company that would eventually be known as Davis Brothers Inc. showed up in the Richmond market at the perfect moment.
Davis Brothers might not have been the first speculative builder in Richmond. But by the 1910s, it was one of the biggest and busiest, with an interest in a number of businesses.
“The firm integrated real estate, development, financing, design and construction under its roof,” said Marc Wagner, senior architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “It was an early example of a large, integrated service construction company.”
In a real sense, Davis Brothers helped build Richmond as we know it today, with hundreds of middle-class homes in neighborhoods from the city’s West End and Fan and Museum districts to North Side’s Bellevue. The company also built more than 60 apartment buildings, as well as the Bascom Rowlett-designed English Village in the 3400 block of Grove Avenue.
In addition, the firm produced several commercial buildings, including ones in Scott’s Addition.
“The Davis brothers were giants in Richmond’s construction scene,” Wagner said.
Like a lot of success stories, though, theirs is a little more complicated than you might expect.
Streetcars, land and mortgages
The Davis brothers – Charles Waddy, Oswald J. and J. Lee – grew up on Stomping Branch Plantation, a large tobacco farm in Hanover County, and as young adults two of the brothers entered the field that would help define Davis Brothers.
“Charles and Oswald started a carpentry company in the 1880s, and by 1892 they were known as C.W. Davis and Brother,” Wagner said.
As it happened, it was a pivotal point in Richmond’s architectural history, thanks largely to the emergence of three things: streetcars, land availability and mortgages.
Prior to the 1880s, a handful of families owned most of Richmond’s land, says Kim Chen, senior manager of Richmond’s department of economic development.
“In the 1880s and 1890s, as streetcar lines were built, those families began selling off some of that land,” Chen said. “That’s when you start seeing builders speculatively buying land from those families and building houses in the new streetcar suburbs.”
Speculative building represented a significant shift in the way houses got built. Prior to the rise of the streetcar suburbs, Richmond’s houses were typically built by carpenters as one-offs, Chen says. Starting in the 1890s, builders bought lots and built multiple houses at a time.
“This was a period where there was a market-driven need for building complete neighborhoods quickly,” Wagner said.
And newly available mortgages helped make homeownership affordable for the city’s growing number of middle-class buyers.
In short, the Davises went into residential construction at the perfect time, and their carpentry business prospered as they built homes in the new streetcar suburbs. But the company took a significant step in 1907, when the third Davis brother, J. Lee Davis, bought out Oswald Davis’s interest in the business.
Expansion in the 1910s
While his brothers were carpenters, J. Lee Davis was a businessman. (Among other pursuits, he cofounded the Old Dominion Press with August Dietz in 1891.) And his entry into the family business marked a turning point.
“Lee and Charles formed the core C.W. Davis and Brother, and Oswald became an independent contractor,” Wagner said.
J. Lee Davis’s networking skills and business acumen helped the company expand beyond home construction.
“In the late 1920s, when the company was at its peak, it was located at 15 North 6th Street, and their office included Davis Brothers Real Estate; Virginia Bond and Mortgage Company; Willis, Johnson and Davis, fire insurers; and the Standard Printing Company,” Wagner said. “J. Lee Davis was president at all of these, but this was just scratching the surface. J. Lee Davis was president of 11 companies and corporations and vice president of five others.”
But in 1912, when J. Lee Davis became president of the company and changed the name to Davis Brothers Inc., General Contractors and Home Builders, they were just getting started, in terms of production. And in the course of the next 18 years, they would become one of Richmond’s busiest builders.
“It was one of the largest in the 1910s and 1920s, if not the largest in Richmond,” Wagner said. “The main competitor was Muhleman & Kayhoe, and they were probably not as large and multifaceted as the Davis Brothers. Locally, it was like having a Ford car factory building houses.”
Next week: The Davis Brothers’ golden era, plus a closer look at their buildings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.