Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part installment in the occasional series, The People Who Built Richmond.
By 1912, when J. Lee Davis and Charles Waddy Davis changed the name of their company to Davis Brothers Inc., they had already found success building homes in Richmond’s new streetcar suburbs. But J. Lee Davis, an ambitious businessman with a knack for networking, helped the company expand beyond its carpentry roots.
“Lee Davis started a land company, the West End Bank and the Wellington Brick Company,” said Marc Wagner, senior architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “His business empire and associations in Richmond were extensive.”
Fueled by a network of sister companies that offered mortgages and insurance as well as design and construction services, J. Lee Davis and his brother ran one of the busiest construction companies in the city for the next 18 years.
And while Davis Brothers didn’t survive the Great Depression, the company left its mark in some of Richmond’s most popular neighborhoods, including the Fan and Museum districts.
The boom years
As big as it became, Davis Brothers was, at heart, a family business, with several relatives on the company payroll. (Oswald Davis, a brother of J. Lee Davis and Charles Davis, sold his interest in the business to J. Lee Davis in 1907 and became an independent contractor.)
“The relationships created a network of opportunity for the firm to thrive in Richmond’s development boom of the 1910s and 1920s,” Wagner said.
The noted architect L. Otis Spiers led the company’s architecture and engineering department, which also included Charles K. Bryant. (Bryant, a talented designer, had previously worked for Marion Dimmock, another Richmond-based architect.)
In addition, the firm had a large team of carpenters, bricklayers, concrete workers and painters.
Davis Brothers kept its workers busy. The company built 105 houses in its busiest year, and it approached the century mark for several years. The firm focused a lot of its work in the Fan and Museum districts, but it also developed the Bellevue Park subdivision in the city’s North Side.
City records list 63 building permits for the company’s apartment projects as well.
“Apartment living became popular in the 1920s among middle-class people who were coming to the city to work and enjoy urban life,” said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates. “Those apartments made that possible, and it’s one of the more significant impacts Davis Brothers had on Richmond’s history.”
Davis Brothers also engaged in commercial work, including several buildings in Scott’s Addition. Among them is the company’s last large office, a two-story brick building at 1716 Summit Avenue.
“It was their flagship site, and they developed parcels and constructed buildings in all of the nearby blocks and out on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard – for Nabisco, Mooers auto dealership, Chevrolet and Mack Trucks – as well as a great filling station,” Wagner said.
The Great Depression brought construction to a virtual halt, though, and J. Lee Davis left Davis Brothers in 1931 or 1932, Wagner says. (J. Lee Davis later managed the Natural Bridge Corp. in Rockbridge County until 1948.)
Charles Davis and Spiers created a new firm, Davis and Spiers Inc. by 1932, and a version of it still exists today, Wagner says.
The homes
As with any large construction company that built homes for several decades, Davis Brothers’s output is a virtual catalog of the architectural styles that came into vogue from the 1890s to 1930.
While the company’s earliest houses drew on the Queen Anne and Classical and Colonial revivals, for example, in the 1910s it began producing buildings in the Arts and Crafts and Spanish and Mediterranean revival styles, as they became more popular nationally.
“The Panama-Pacific International Exposition of 1915 had tremendous influence on American urban architecture, and that shows all over 1920s Richmond,” Wagner said.
The company’s later work expanded to include examples of Tudor Revival and even Art Deco, albeit in a somewhat stripped-down version.
“The proportions and combinations of elements were freewheeling at times, but that makes some of the architecture stand out and have a lot of personality,” Wagner said. “They did not indulge in scholarly reproduction, but they used classical elements, such as the ones they stacked on their large apartment porches.”
Because Davis Brothers primarily produced relatively modest spec housing for the city’s growing middle-class, their single-family residential output doesn’t include many high-end architectural standouts. (One exception: Willowbrook, the house that J. Lee Davis built for himself at 4211 Hermitage Road in 1924.)
However, Spiers, Bryant and the company’s other architects produced designs with exceptional details, and the range of their work is impressive.
For example, the row of six houses the company designed and built at 3215 to 3225 Monument Avenue (1919-1923) is a particularly sophisticated riff on the eclecticism that characterizes the architecture of the period.
“It’s a clever mixture of Classical Revival infused with Arts and Crafts details,” Wagner said. “While all the houses in the row started with nearly identical plans, the façades are varied with steep roof cross gables or dormers. The sharp, varied forms give each house strong individual character – as does the interplay of light stucco and dark brick.”
He added: “This was like a miniature Arts and Crafts village. It inspired other rows like this in the West of the Boulevard area.”
Wagner also points to two apartment buildings – Wilmarth Apartments (1916) at 2712 Hanover Avenue and the Abbey View Apartments (1922) at 414 North Sheppard Avenue – as an example of how the company’s designs matured over time.
“Only six years apart, they show the evolution of the Davis Brothers’ Colonial Revival style,” he said. “The Wilmarth features a busy play of multi-pane windows, including diamond panes. Two prominent front multi-level porches supported by stout Ionic columns are capped with red-tile roofs.”
He added: “The dormers on the main roof are a hint of squat Arts and Crafts-infused form, and the wall surface is busy with brick and stucco patterns.”
By contrast, the Abbey View apartment building, which faced the rear formal gardens of the Battle Abbey, also has a two-level porch, but its design is more subdued.
“The upper wall features a delicate cornice,” Wagner said. “The brickwork is more monolithic, and the most outspoken feature is the arched panel over the front entrance that elegantly displays ‘Abbey View.’”
Today, homes built by Davis Brothers are popular among homebuyers even if they’re not familiar with the company because they’re well-built and capture the architectural character of their time, Small says.
“The image buyers have in their mind when they think of a house in the Fan is something Davis Brothers was a leader in creating,” he said. “They embody the quintessential Fan house.”
