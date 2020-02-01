When he began planning for retirement nearly 20 years ago, Benjamin Ross considered his options. He’d spent his career working for the U.S. Government Accountability Office in Washington, D.C., and he’d lived in Greater Washington for decades. However, he had inherited his family’s house in Ginter Park Terrace on Richmond’s North Side, and he’d seen on previous visits that the neighborhood was holding up well.
He also noticed that home prices in Ginter Park Terrace, which is bounded by West Ladies Mile Road, Edgewood Avenue and West Brookland Park Boulevard, were going up.
“It was a great investment,” Ross said.
So he moved back to the house on Noble Avenue in 2000, and he commuted to Washington for seven years before retiring. Today, he’s still living in the house. And he’s glad he decided to move back to Ginter Park Terrace. The neighborhood is undergoing a transition, as new homebuyers move in and renovate homes that are now approaching the century mark.
“You can see it in the faces of the people moving in and the prices they’re paying to move in,” Ross said. “It’s a good thing that’s happening in the neighborhood. All the houses being renovated are beautiful.”
The early years
By the time Ross’s family bought their house in 1963, Ginter Park Terrace, which is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, was more than 40 years old. Planning for it began even earlier.
Its developer, Matthew Gilmour, bought the 38-acre piece of open farmland in 1890 from James H. Barton, who was developing the nearby streetcar suburb of Barton Heights. But the streetcar line that brought homebuyers into what was then northern Henrico County didn’t reach Gilmour’s land until 1910. Gilmour filed plats for the community in 1913, and six years later, when Richmond was experiencing a postwar housing boom, home construction finally began in Ginter Park Terrace.
The development’s name is a testament to the enduring appeal of Lewis Ginter. The Civil War veteran, tobacco industry leader and would-be real estate mogul died in 1897, and while he bought tracts of land in Henrico with grand plans to develop suburban communities, he never owned the land that became Ginter Park Terrace.
Sales in the new community were brisk, and most of its approximately 150 homes were sold by 1930. The majority of the homes are American Foursquare, with architectural embellishments drawn from the Craftsman and Tudor and Colonial revival styles, although the seven houses that face Pollard Park on Hawthorne Avenue are larger and more architecturally diverse.
Home sizes in Ginter Park Terrace range from approximately 1,600 to 3,400 square feet, said Joan Peaslee, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.
The neighborhood today
A lot has changed in the neighborhood since Ross’s family bought their house in 1963.
“The neighborhood was originally all white,” Ross said. “We were one of the first black families to move onto the block.”
As white homeowners moved to the expanding suburbs beyond the city, Ginter Park Terrace became majority black, Ross said. More recently, the community has become more mixed and multicultural, and many of the new buyers are raising families in the neighborhood, he said.
“These houses are big enough to have families, and they’re close to Battery Park,” Ross said.
The influx of new buyers has impacted home prices and the number of days a house stays on the market. In the last 12 months, 12 homes have sold in the community, with the most expensive selling for $376,000, based on MLS data. Another sale is pending, with a list price of $365,000. Five of the 12 houses that sold last year spent six days or less on the market.
Just six years ago, many might have considered Ginter Park Terrace a good option for first-time homebuyers, Peaslee said. Today, it also appeals to buyers looking to move up.
“One couple recently moved from the Fan District to buy one of my listings, and I had multiple offers on the property,” Peaslee said. “This is a special little section of North Side with fabulous architecture.”
Ginter Park Terrace isn’t large, and it doesn’t have the name recognition that some other North Side neighborhoods do. But Ross and the neighborhood association he leads have worked with the city to add signage at the neighborhood’s entrance as well as decorative fencing along Pollard Park’s boundary with West Ladies Mile Road.
The neighborhood association also asked the city to install speed bumps throughout the community, and it’s considering ways to improve the community for dog owners.
“Our goal is to make everybody welcome,” Ross said.
